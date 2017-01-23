Maine rep. proposes change to social media rules during house sessions

(NECN) -- Members of the Maine House of Representatives may soon give constituents a live look inside their session, on Facebook.

Rep. Matt Pouliot (R-Augusta) is proposing a rule change to give legislators more latitude on social media while in session.

“I think it’s another way to connect with our constituents,” said Rep. Pouliot. Currently, House rules prohibit lawmakers from taking photos or transmitting video.

