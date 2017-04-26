Maine Sawmills benefit from President Trump's Canadian Tariffs

Maine Sawmill owners say Trump Tariffs on Canadian Lumber Imports level the playing field

DOVER-FOXCROFT, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- President Trump's plan to impose a 20% tariff on softwood lumber imported to the U.S. from Canada is already having impacts on companies in Maine. Pleasant River Lumber in Dover-Foxcroft is making plans to hire additional employees and make investments to increase its capacity.

Pleasant River Lumber has 300 employees across the state including 90 at its sawmill and headquarters in Dover-Foxcroft. Jason Brochu, and his brother Chris are co-presidents of Pleasant River Lumber. They're With a better housing market and this new tariff they have the confidence to invest and expand.

"We have expansion plans and we would like to increase our production and on a level playing field and a competitive environment we can do that," explained Jason Brochu.

But across the border in Canada, officials are painting a very different picture. They dispute the U.S. claims that the Canadian government is unfairly subsidizing their saw mills by allowing them to harvest lumber on public lands at a discounted price. "There inevitably will be job losses and we will focus our efforts to do what we can to ease the impact," explained Jim Carr, Canada's Minister of Natural Resources, during a press conference on Tuesday.

There is also some pushback here in the U.S. from the National Association of Home Builders which claims the tariffs will drive up home prices. Dr. Robert Rice, a professor of wood science and technology at UMaine agrees that may be the case in the short term.

"It's good for jobs, it's good for our mills, but ultimately it may hurt the price of housing substantially," said Dr. Rice.

But experts disagree on the impact to housing. The National Association of homebuilders say it will drive up costs $1236 dollars per home, but other analysts say dimensional lumber only makes up 2 percent of a home's cost, so the increases will be negligible. Brochu agrees.

"Given a fair climate, the U.S. industry will meet that demand easily. I don't think prices will be a lot different than they've been in the past. I think they'll just move up and down," he said.

Of course, all eyes are on Canada to see how they respond to this tariff. In the past, these disputes have ended up in court.

