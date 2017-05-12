Maine secretary of state named to voter fraud panel

(Photo: NEWS CENTER)

(NEWS CENTER) — President Trump announced Friday the formation of a bipartisan commission to review alleged voter fraud and vote suppression in the U.S. election system.

Among the members added Friday was Maine Secretary of State Matthew Dunlap, who has more than a decade of experience under two governors of opposing parties.

Secretary Dunlap is one of four active secretaries of state to be added to the panel so far — he's joined by Republican Connie Lawson of Indiana, Democrat Bill Gardner of New Hampshire and Republican Kris Kobach of Kansas, who is the commission's co-chair.

The Presidential Commission on Election Integrity was created by executive order Thursday and follows Trump's unsubstantiated allegations that millions of people voted illegally in the 2016 election.

According to the White House, the commission, using both state and federal data, will study "vulnerabilities in the voting systems used for federal elections" that could lead to improper and fraudulent voter registrations and voting, as well as "concerns about voter suppression" and "other voting irregularities."

Former Ohio Secretary of State Ken Blackwell, a Republican, and Commissioner Christy McCormick of the U.S. Election Assistance Committee were also added Friday. Vice President Mike Pence is the chairman.

Additional members are anticipated. The commission expects to issue a report by 2018.

