Mainers with insurance through ACA waiting for health care vote

Mainers React to Congress Health Care Vote

BANGOR, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Many of those here in Maine with health insurance through the Affordable Care Act are watching what happens on Capitol Hill very closely. Three years ago, NEWS CENTER followed Pat Tait of Brewer as she was signing up for insurance through the health insurance marketplace.

At that time, she was frustrated about the process of signing up for healthcare and she was anxious after 17 years of not being able to afford insurance to finally get some piece of mind.

“I’m hoping that after today I won’t have to worry as much about getting sick or not going to the doctor because I don't feel I can afford it," she told us back on March 31, 2014.

Fast forward three years and she's leaving a physical therapy appointment for the knee she injured last Christmas. She says without insurance she would have never gone to physical therapy because she wouldn’t have been able to afford it.

"I wouldn't have been able to afford to go to the doctor to begin with,” she said. “I probably would have just sat at home and waited for my knee to heal on its own."

Tait also injured a disc in her spine. Eight months after signing up for insurance, she started feeling pain shooting down her arm and hand, making it difficult to work her two part-time jobs as a bartender and a hairdresser. She ended up needing and getting surgery.

“My deductible is pretty high and I'm still paying on that part of the surgery and I probably will for another year but had I not had the insurance I'd probably be paying on that for another five years,” she said.

Tait knows how valuable the affordable care act has been for her but on the same hand, she knows how much she's getting in subsidies which amount to nearly 90 percent of her premiums.

“As a taxpayer who's paying for this and knowing what just I'm getting for a subsidy, for the amount of people that are getting subsidies across the country, it's no wonder that our country is in much trouble as it is.”

Pat Tait does worry that if the subsidies were to go away or be reduced substantially she couldn't afford insurance anymore and she does worry for other families in that situation. She says her one saving grace is that she only has a little more than a year before she can qualify for Medicare.

Copyright 2017 WLBZ