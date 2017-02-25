Mary Bonauto speaks out about SCOTUS pick Gorsuch: 'I'm concerned'

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) - From Betsy DeVos to Attorney General Jeff Sessions - nominations by President Trump have caused Democrats in D.C. and all over the country to protest.

That pushback continued Saturday in Portland, when a group gathered to discuss yet another nominee - Judge Neil Gorsuch for the U.S. Supreme Court.

Saturday, Mary Bonauto, a famous gay rights lawyer, was a featured speaker for the Maine Women's Lobby.

She spoke to a crowd at the Portland Public Library, and says she’s concerned about Gorsuch - but Republicans say it's all just part of the plan to block President Trump.

Bonauto said her number one reason for speaking is that she thinks “information is critical for all of us all the time, especially with a Justice that will be so influential.”

She says she's researched many of his cases as a presiding judge in the U.S. 10th Circuit Court of Appeals - and that “what was particularly concerning [was] that his view was that as long as anyone has any belief, religious belief, that the government has to accommodate it.”

She spoke in particular about the famous Hobby Lobby case, where the Supreme Court ruled that Hobby Lobby could deny health care coverage for contraception to its employees based on religious beliefs.

Judge Gorsuch was a part of the case in the Court of Appeals before it made its way to the Supreme Court - and he defended Hobby Lobby.

Bonauto told the audience that this worries her, saying, “your belief is enough to allow you to escape from laws that you don't like because of your faith.”

But Nina McLaughlin, Communications Director for the Maine Republican Party, says that Judge Gorsuch's defense of religious freedom makes him a good nomination.

“Judge Gorsuch is special because he respects religious freedom of all religious tradition,” she said. “I think that he would be just as adamant of a protector of the Jewish faith or Muslim faith.”

She also points out that when Gorsuch was nominated to the Court of Appeals in 2006 - the vote was unanimous, by both Democratic and Republican senators.

She thinks that events like Bonauto's speech today are not so much in protest of Gorsuch, as they are a chance to block any picks by President Trump.

“I think that even if he was the most perfect candidate you could ever have then I think that [Democrats would] still find some fault and something they could protest against,” she said.

The around 50 people listening to Bonauto at the library were encouraged to call Senators King and Collins to ask them to block this pick.

The hearing for Judge Gorsuch is expected to start on March 20.

