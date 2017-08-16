Mayhew gets help from Bush family member in Maine governor's race

(Photo: Portland Press Herald)

NORTH HAVEN ISLAND, Maine (Portland Press Herald) — Maine gubernatorial candidate Mary Mayhew is getting a financial boost from the younger brother of former President George H.W. Bush in her bid for the 2018 Republican nomination.

Mayhew, the former commissioner of the Department of Health and Human Services, said Jonathan Bush Sr. was hosting a fundraiser for her campaign Tuesday at his home on North Haven Island. There was no minimum donation to attend the invitation-only event.

