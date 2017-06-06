WLBZ
Mayhew, in campaign kickoff, uses fake front pages of 3 Maine papers

Portland Press Herald , WCSH 10:54 PM. EDT June 06, 2017

(Portland Press Herald) — The Portland Press Herald is objecting to Mary Mayhew’s use of its nameplate on a fake newspaper page promoting her campaign for governor.

At a news conference announcing her candidacy Tuesday, Mayhew used as props large posters made to look like Maine’s three biggest daily newspapers that featured glowing – but fake – headlines.

