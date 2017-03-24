As bill bleeds GOP support, Speaker Ryan pulls Obamacare repeal from consideration

House Speaker Paul Ryan departs from the White House after meeting with President Trump on March 24, 2017. (Photo: Mark Wilson, Getty Images)

WASHINGTON — The House continued debating the Republican Obamacare repeal bill Friday, despite mounting doubts that the legislation has enough votes to pass.

Highlighting the uncertainty, House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., headed to the White House on Friday afternoon to update President Trump on the shaky situation. White House spokesman Sean Spicer said the president is "still optimistic" the bill will pass, but he acknowledged that the White House can't force lawmakers to vote for the bill.

The vote is the first big legislative test for Republicans since they won the White House and retained control of the House and Senate in last fall's election. Trump threw his weight behind the bill, cajoling and strong-arming members in an effort to ensure that Congress helps him keep his campaign promise to repeal and replace Obamacare. It also is a crucial vote for Ryan, who has been scrambling to keep his fractious GOP caucus in line as hard-line conservatives and moderates have pulled the party in opposite directions.

"The American people spoke loudly and clearly last November, and now we're having the vote that Americans have been waiting years for," said Rep. Bill Johnson, R-Ohio, on the House floor, summing up the argument that GOP leaders have been making. "Those who vote against this bill, however they justify it, will be voting to keep Obamacare in place. Today, the people's House will either acknowledge the will of the people, or we will defy it."

But even some high-profile Republicans announced they would not support the bill, including the chairman of the House Appropriations Committee.

“Seven years after enactment of Obamacare, I wanted to support legislation that made positive changes to rescue healthcare in America," Appropriations Chairman Rodney Frelinghuysen, R-N.J., said in a Facebook post Friday. “Unfortunately, the legislation before the House today is currently unacceptable as it would place significant new costs and barriers to care on my constituents in New Jersey. In addition to the loss of Medicaid coverage for so many people in my Medicaid-dependent state, the denial of essential health benefits in the individual market raise serious coverage and cost issues."

