Collins hopes health plan starts the debate

(NEWS CENTER) -- Senator Susan Collins said Friday she hopes her new plan for replacing ObamaCare will start the actual debate on what a new health care law should look like. Collins introduced the plan on Monday. In Washington, together with Louisiana Senator Bill Cassidy. The Senators' plan is getting a lot of attention in Washington and around the country because it’s the first full proposal for how to replace the Affordable Care Act. Much of the talk on the issue so far has focused just on a repeal of the ACA, but Collins said that may be changing.

"I think there’s a growing consensus the idea of just repealing the ACA and not having a replacement ready very shortly thereafter would cause a lot of people to fall thru the cracks," said Collins. "That’s a real change from where many of our colleagues were originally."

As Collins said at a press conference announcing the plan on Monday in Washington, her plan would basically hand the health care coverage issue to the states, with the federal government providing the same money it does now under the Affordable care Act. States could keep the Obamacare system in place or would have several other options to choose from to cover those who need health insurance.

She said Friday states could refuse the federal money and refuse to do anything, but doubts that would happen, because of the great need for coverage. She said consumers would most likely get very basic medical coverage, along with a government-funded health savings account, which could be used to help pay out of pocket costs, other medical costs or help pay for better insurance.

Critics have complained the plan doesn't provide the same kinds of protections that are in the ACA, but Collins said she thinks some if the critics "haven't read the bill", arguing that it would cover pre-existing conditions and allow parents to keep children on their plans until age 2, both features of the current ACA.

Collins said she hopes the bill will stimulate the debate needed to create a replacement plan.

