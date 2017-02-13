Divided Senate confirms Steven Mnuchin to be treasury secretary

(Photo: via NBC News)

WASHINGTON (NBC News) — The Senate confirmed Steven Mnuchin, President Donald Trump's pick to head the Treasury Department, in a vote mostly along party lines Monday night as Democrats criticized him as a Wall Street-friendly banker who breaks with Trump's promise to stand for American workers.

The Senate voted 53-47, with all Republicans voting for him and all Democrats voting no except for Joe Manchin of West Virginia.

Mnuchin's confirmation marks the start of a third straight week of a slow-moving, highly partisan process to fill Trump's cabinet that followed a week of late nights and partisan theatrics in opposition to Trump's cabinet picks.

Mnuchin, a former Goldman Sachs employee who also helmed One West bank, which was embroiled in the foreclosure crisis, was Trump's finance director during the presidential campaign.

"Mr. Mnuchin's entire career can be effectively summarized in one line: privatizing profits and socializing losses," said Sen. Bob Menendez, D-New Jersey.

And Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Illinois, said, "If Steven Mnuchin gets confirmed the banks are going to have the best friend they can have in the Treasury Department."

Democrats boycotted a vote on Mnuchin's confirmation in a Senate committee and have demanded that the vote before the full Senate be delayed as long as possible. Mnuchin would be just the 10th Trump Cabinet nominee confirmed in more than three weeks.

Republicans, however, came to Mnuchin's defense, saying he will be an experience steward of the economy.

"The voters spoke in November and wanted change…Mr. Mnuchin will help implement that change with a fresh, new regulatory framework that cuts the bureaucratic red tape that costs our economy trillions of dollars each year," said Sen. Johnny Isakson, R-Georgia.

Because Democrats have only 48 senators, including two independents, they have no ability to block any of Trump's nominees without the support of Republicans. So they have tried to make the process as painful and as slow as possible for the nominees they oppose.

Last week, the Senate held two overnight sessions opposing Education Secretary Betsy DeVos and Attorney General Jeff Sessions. And the tallies of those votes, along with that of Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price, were split mostly along party lines.

All Democrats voted against Price and DeVos, while Joe Manchin of West Virginia was the only Democrat to vote for Sessions. All Republicans voted for the nominees except for Sens. Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska who voted against DeVos, making this the most polarizing and unpopular Cabinet in modern times.

Copyright 2017 NBC News