EPA institutes a stay for Energy Performance Standards

EPA icon

(NEWS CENTER) -- The Environmental Protection Agency has released information about non-enforcement of new energy standards.

The agency does not plan to institute new Source Performance and Permitting Requirements by oil and natural gas producers for at least another few months.

The requirements, which were finalized in May of last year, were presented as a comprehensive approach to curbing emissions from a portion of the fossil fuel-based energy sector.

On May 31st, the EPA placed a stay on the new requirements for 90 days as the agency "works through the reconsideration process."

The Oval Office directly countered last year's plans for requirements with the release of President Trump's Energy Independence and Economic Growth Executive Order in March. The order aimed to reduce "regulatory burden," create a faster permitting process and the simplification of environmental rules/regulations.

Without another delay, the new requirements would take effect on August 30th.

© 2017 WCSH-TV