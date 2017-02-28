WLBZ
Former Mexican president trolls Trump's address

President Donald Trump talks about immigration as he addresses Congress.

Jessica Estepa, USA TODAY , WUSA 10:24 PM. EST February 28, 2017

Former Mexican president Vicente Fox Quesada's war on Trump continues.

Fox took to Twitter on Tuesday night to offer his own commentary on President Trump's first joint address to Congress.

And, as he has proven in the past, he did not hold back*:

*We did, because we did like our jobs, and thus did not include any tweets with expletives. But you can go look at his feed if you'd like.

