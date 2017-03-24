Health care vote has Mainers worrying and watching

(Photo: NEWS CENTER)

(NEWS CENTER) -- The vote in Congress on the House GOP plan to replace the Affordable Care Act has been delayed. It was originally scheduled for Thursday night, and that meant lots of Mainers spent the day wondering how the vote would end up.

That includes the 165 people who work for Maine Community Health Options in Lewiston, the insurance company created, with a government loan, to offer policies on Maine's insurance exchange. The company now insures more than 30 thousand Maine customers through the ACA. But that number is actually far fewer that they covered two years ago. And after big financial losses, the company was forced to raise rates 25 percent this year. CEO Kevin Lewis told NEWS CENTER the rate hike has stabilized things financially, but he worries the GOP's American Health Care Act will cause many problems for both his company and the consumers.

"I think it will erode the market and return us to where we were before in terms of a death spiral, where people are starting to bail from the market because of high premiums for relatively little value in coverage being offered," said Lewis.

The Maine Hospital Association also opposes the AHCA. Spokesman Jeff Austin said the proposed law would force many people to drop their policies. He said that would result in less money to pay hospital bills, and result in Maine hospitals losing as much as two billion dollars in revenue over ten years.

But, like Washington, there are also many in Maine who want Obamacare replaced. Joel Allenbaugh is one of them. He owns Allenbaugh Agency, an insurance office in Augusta. He has been an opponent of 'Obamacare' from the start and says the current law needs to be replaced. Allenbaugh said Thursday there are problems with the current version of the American Health Care Act but hopes "something" will pass the House soon, so the Senate can get involved and the full Congress work on refining a new law.

"The reality is," Allenbaugh said, "it will go through a very political process, and there’s posturing and negotiating and I’m hopeful that process can produce a good result."

He admitted, however, that he isn't sure how those talks will finally turn out.

Governor Paul LePage, meanwhile, announced he had sent letters Wednesday to Senators Collins and King, urging them to support repealing and replacing the ACA. While the letter did not appear to endorse a specific version of the House Republicans' replacement plan, the Governor's statement indicates support for the American Health Care Act. The Governor has been critical of that plan, although his office said changes have been made by the House GOP as a result of Gov. LePage's complaints. The letter to Collins and King referred to LePage's ongoing efforts to cut Medicaid spending in Maine, and tells the Senators to "put the economic well-being of your constituents" ahead of concern for other states.

