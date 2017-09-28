HHS chief apologizes after travel flap

WASHINGTON (AP) — Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price is apologizing for taking costly charter flights on the taxpayer's dime.
Price says he'll reimburse the government and he's pledging not to take any more charters.
The HHS chief's mea culpa follows President Donald Trump's public comments that he wasn't happy with Price's travel. Trump left open the possibility that Price would be fired, but Price said Thursday he thinks he still has the president's confidence.
