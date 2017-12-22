Judge rules Secretary Dunlap can't be excluded from US election panel

(Photo: NEWS CENTER)

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - A federal judge has ruled that Maine's Secretary of State can't be excluded from participating in the work of the Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity, on which he serves.

U.S. District Court Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly's ruling Friday in Washington, D.C., largely agrees with Matthew Dunlap's argument that as a member of the commission he must be given access to substantive commission documents.

The opinion says Dunlap should have been granted access to documents such as a request for voter data sent to U.S. states and meeting agendas. Dunlap says in a statement the ruling is "a clear vindication of what I have fought for."

He filed suit in November, contending that the commission violated the Federal Advisory Committee Act by denying him and other members access to key documents and excluding them from much of the commission's work.

