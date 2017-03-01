Maine Senator King meets with Neil Gorsuch, reserves judgment

D.C. (NEWS CENTER) -- Maine Senator Angus King (I) met today with Judge Neil Gorsuch, President Trump's nominee for the U.S. Supreme Court.
King is withholding judgment on Gorsuch.
King said they had a productive meeting and he'll continue to evaluate Gorsuch's record, but he also wants to see what Mainers think.
King will hold what's being called a 'listening session' with Mainers Sunday at 5:00 p.m. at Hannaford Hall on the USM campus in Portland.
At that event, Senator King will take questions from the public.
