Mainers head to D.C. for Woman's March on Washington

(NEWS CENTER) — Nearly half a million women are expected to march on the National Mall in D.C. Saturday.

It’s being called the Women’s March on Washington and among them are thousands of Maine woman and men.

Thousands more are standing in solidarity with the marchers by sending their names to our capital.

Eve Thorsen is from Topsham. When she heard about the march aimed at “sending a message that women’s rights are human rights”, Eve wanted to go.

But Eve is 76 years old and realized her health would not allow it.

“I thought up the idea of a marcher carrying the names of those people who couldn’t go so they could still feel a part,” says Eve.

Eve says she isn’t very media savvy so she started sending emails to all her contacts and friends, including Jane Abernethy.

“It was such a smart idea,” says Jane.

Jane is from Brunswick. She took to facebook and shared Eve’s idea.

“I’ve had response from friends in Florida, and Washington, North Dakota, New York and California who have big jobs or kids who are small have a whole variety of reasons they are unable to attend but they want to be there in spirit,” Jane says.

Jane is carrying the names of 32 people who can’t attend the march. She’s come up with a unique way to carry their names.

“I am in the process of trying to figure out how to fashion a cape.”

And other women are getting creative too. One Maine marcher is wearing 17 names, written on ribbon as a necklace. One mother with a newborn asked if someone would carry her baby’s name. A marcher responded saying she would carry the baby's name pinned over her heart.

“People have told me that they are carrying the grandmothers and their great grandmothers to appreciate this day,” says Eve.

For Eve and Jane the march is a way to shine a spotlight on woman’s rights and the rights of other marginalized groups.

“Coming together rallying literally is gives us a sense of we are not going home we are not going back we want to go forward,” says Jane.

Eve says no matter who you voted for in the election she believes everyone in this nation should have a voice and it should be heard.

“I feel it is a march of affirmation not a march of condemnation,” says Eve.

While Jane is marching in D.C., Eve will join one of the Maine marches in Brunswick, Portland and Augusta.

