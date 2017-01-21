Maine marchers board bus to Washington, D.C.

(NEWS CENTER) -- On President Trump's first day in office, thousands of Maine women as well as men and children are in our nation's capital to walk in the Women's March on Washington.

Many of them packed into buses Friday night and made the 12 hour trek, sleeping on the way, to be part of the movement.

According the the group's website, the march aims to "send a bold message to our new administration...and to the world that women's rights are human rights".



Mainers trek to Washington D.C.

Maine organizers say the march in D.C. and similar ones across the state of Maine are not anti-Trump but rather to shine a light on women's rights.

"We march in solidarity with our partners and children for women’s rights and civil rights. We march for the health and safety of our families and our planet. We march in support of the vibrant and diverse communities that are the strength of our country."

Jane Abernathey from Brunswick traveled to the D.C. with friends.

Women who support Trump look forward to his term in office

“Coming together, rallying literally is giving us a sense of we are not going home we are not going back we want to go forward.”

There is a wide range of women who are going to the march. Debra Susi is a republican from Pittsfield. She has never participated in a demonstration before.

"I feel I need to be there to add my voice to the hundreds of thousands of other women who are marching. We won't be ignored. We can't be ignored," says Susi.

She's voted republican ever since she met Senator Bill Cohen as a teenager until this last election.

Susi says Cohen was genuine, concerned, grounded and compassionate. "I just feel we've lost that as a party," says Susi.





Copyright 2016 WCSH