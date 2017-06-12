MD/D.C. Attorneys General sue Pres. Trump on Constitutional grounds

(Photo: Courtesy: Multiple Sources)

(NEWS CENTER) -- Attorneys General from Maryland and Washington, D.C. have filed a suit against the 45th President of the United States.

The lawsuit is being presented due to "wide-ranging business entanglements [that] violate the Constitution's Foreign and Domestic Emoluments Clauses."

These clauses were included in the Constitution as a corruption counter balance provision within the Title of Nobility Clause.

The constitutional passage is as follows: "No Title of Nobility shall be granted by the United States: And no Person holding any Office of Profit or Trust under them, shall, without the Consent of the Congress, accept of any present, Emolument, Office, or Title, of any kind whatever, from any King, Prince, or foreign State."

According to a statement from AG Frosh within the dual press release, “President Trump’s continued ownership interest in a global business empire, which renders him deeply enmeshed with a legion of foreign and domestic government actors, violates the Constitution, calling into question the rule of law and the integrity of our political system.”

The action is being cooperatively filed with District of Columbia AG Karl Racine.

