NBC News Exclusive: DNC asks all staffers for resignation letters

WASHINGTON — The Democratic National Committee (DNC) has requested that all current staffers submit their resignation letters by next month, according to an exclusive report from NBC News.

This comes as recently elected DNC chairman Tom Perez continues to roll out significant changes in the party's makeup, which has been stung by recent crises, NBC News reports.

Major turnover is common following the replacement of a party chair, NBC News reports, and staffers reportedly understood this, but the mass resignation letters will give Perez a chance to completely overhaul the party's headquarters.

