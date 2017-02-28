Pres. Trump says he's open to legalizing some immigrants

WASHINGTON, D.C. - FEBRUARY 28: President Donald Trump shows off a hat that says "Make Counties Great Again" before signing an Executive Order. (Photo: Getty Images pool, 2017 Getty Images)

(NEWS CENTER) -- According to a report from NBC News, President Trump may be relaxing his anti-immigrant policies.

"The time is right for an immigration bill if both sides are willing to compromise," Trump said Tuesday.

A protective measure from deportation may hinge on whether certain immigrants are already trying to become legal.

Pundits expect Trump to approach the idea of an immigration overhaul bill during the first year of his presidency.

These statements diverge from much of his previous remarks and an Executive Order which aimed to expand the budget for the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency.

Copyright 2017 WCSH