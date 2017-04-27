Pres. Trump weighs in on Gov. LePage's weight loss

Gov. Paul LePage travels to Washington, D.C. to be present as Pres. Donald Trump signs an executive order mandating a review process for the designation of national monuments

WASHINGTON (NEWS CENTER) -- Among the many weighty issues being addressed by Pres. Donald Trump is...Gov. Paul LePage's weight.

Gov. LePage was part of the crowd that surrounded Pres. Trump on Wednesday morning in Washington, D.C. as he signed an executive order mandating a review process for the designation of national monuments. Gov. LePage has requested that Pres. Trump go even further with regards to the Katahdin Woods and Waters National Monument in Maine by overturning the designation that was approved by the Obama administration.

Trump on Gov. LePage: "...has lost a lot of weight. I knew him when he was heavy & now I know him when he's thin. And I like him both ways." pic.twitter.com/vygoTtFlzh — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) April 26, 2017

The executive order carries big implications for the environment and economy. But even amid such serious considerations, Pres. Trump took a moment to lighten the mood by teasing Gov. LePage. The two men had crossed paths several times during the presidential campaign when the Governor was significantly heavier. After undergoing bariatric surgery, he now cuts a much slimmer figure.

Pres. Trump took note of the change by saying, "Gov. LePage of Maine, who by the way has lost a lot of weight. I knew him when he was heavy, and now I know him when he's thin, and I like him both ways."

