Rep. Pingree invites Maine/Iraqi woman to congressional address.

D.C. (NEWS CENTER) -- Banah Al-Hanfy was invited to Washington, D.C. by Congresswoman Chellie Pingree.

Al-Hanfy's family flew to Maine from Iraq in January, before President Trump's travel ban -- she was supposed to join them a short time later, but was left stranded when that ban took effect.

The family was eventually reunited in Boston, and Pingree's office played a role in making that happen.

"I'm so excited to start my new life. And the great thing about this is there's a group of people collaborating with Ms. Pingree to bring me here. People that I have never met, never talked to, It's so amazing that people are working so hard to bring me here safe," said Banah Al-Hanfy.

