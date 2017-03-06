Rep. Pingree responds to GOP's Obamacare replacement plan

(Photo: NEWS CENTER file photo)

(NEWS CENTER) -- Maine Rep. Chellie Pingree has publicly responded to the republican plan for replacing the Affordable Care Act. According to a report from NBC News, the title of the new plan is The American Health Care Act.

The biggest addition to the new plan would be the substitution of government sponsored subsidies with a tax credit based on age.

The biggest change is the reduction of the individual mandate, which helps motivate young and healthy citizens to enroll.

Rep. Pingree's official statement: “The Affordable Care Act has saved thousands of Mainers from losing their lives or going bankrupt simply because they got sick. Republicans have had seven years to come up with an alternative health care plan that preserves the progress we've made under the ACA — one that would not take us back to a time when only those who had employer-sponsored insurance or a clean bill of health could get coverage. But after all of this time, they’ve come up with a plan that will cost older Americans up to five times more, charge the uninsured 30% more to buy coverage, de-fund Planned Parenthood, cut Medicaid significantly, and still has no price tag. I look forward to an open debate on this proposal and expect my Republican colleagues not to forget the millions of Americans for whom the Affordable Care Act has been a lifesaver, including thousands in Maine who’ve shared their stories with me.”

