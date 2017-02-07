Retailer LL Bean addresses immigrant ban in internal memo

BRUNSWICK, ME - JULY 31: L.L. Bean Boots after their rubber soles were topstitched to the leather in Brunswick, ME on Friday, July 31, 2015. (Photo: Whitney Hayward/Portland Press Herald Staff Photographer)

FREEPORT, Maine (Danielle Waugh/NECN) -- Maine retailer L.L. Bean is back in the spotlight — not for products, but for politics.

In an internal memo from CEO Stephen Smith, obtained by Politico, the company offers support to any employee impacted by President Trump’s immigration executive order, which halted travel for people from seven predominantly Muslim nations, and is currently facing legal challenges in court.

“[L.L. Bean] is committed to help our affected employees in any way possible,” the memo from Smith reads. The CEO suggests any employee with issues related to the executive order reach out to him personally.

