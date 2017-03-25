Sen. Collins goes on-record after defeat of GOP health care act

(Photo: NEWS CENTER)

(NEWS CENTER) -- Maine Sen. Collins took a few minutes to discuss 'current affairs' happening in D.C. the day after the GOP health care plan (The American Health Care Act) was defeated as republicans failed to whip enough votes to bring the bill to the floor of the House of Representatives.

INITIAL QUOTES FROM SENATOR COLLINS:

"The house health care bill was deeply flawed, and I'm not surprised that in the end... it sunk. it had many particular flaws from my perspective but it had three that made it impossible for me to support the 'house bill had it made it to the senate.

"That it disproportionately affected older people living in rural areas. Particularly, those between age 50-64, and that pretty well defines the state of Maine." "It would have led to the loss of coverage for 14 million Americans next year, 24 million over the next decade." "The Medicaid provisions would have been particularly harmful to our state. They would have shifted a lot of costs to the state of Maine -- to our rural hospitals, to our nursing homes and to families that already have insurance."

