Sen. Collins to oppose Scott Pruitt for EPA chief

WASHINGTON (NEWS CENTER) — Sen. Susan Collins will be voting "no" on Scott Pruitt's confirmation as administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

The attorney general of Oklahoma was announced as President Trump's nominee Dec. 7.

According to a statement, Sen. Collins met at length with Pruitt, discussing important environmental issue about which she "care[s] deeply about — from [the] EPA’s enforcement of landmark environmental laws, including the Clean Air Act and the Clean Water Act, to climate change and the Clean Power Plan, to protections from harmful pollutants such as lead and mercury." But ultimately, it was not enough to persuade Maine's senior senator.

“In keeping with my past practice, regardless of which party is in the White House, I will vote for cloture on his nomination so that every Senator can have a clear, up or down vote on this important nomination of a member of the President’s Cabinet. But I will vote no on Mr. Pruitt’s confirmation."

Collins cites "fundamentally different views" between the two pertaining to the role and mission of the EPA, but notes that it does not mean she agrees with every regulatory action that the EPA has taken.

"Specifically, I have significant concerns that Mr. Pruitt has actively opposed and sued EPA on numerous issues that are of great importance to the state of Maine," Collins writes, "including mercury controls for coal-fired power plants and efforts to reduce cross-state air pollution and greenhouse gas emissions.

"His actions leave me with considerable doubts about whether his vision for the EPA is consistent with the Agency's critical mission to protect human health and the environment."

Collins highlights changes in aquatic life in the Gulf of Maine, Lyme disease in northern Maine, emissions-related climate change effects on Acadia National Park and high asthma rates throughout the state as environmental concerns for Maine people, noting that they were reasons why she voted to uphold MATS, CSAPR and the Clean Power Plan.

“I reject the false choice of pitting the environment against the economy because, for much of the state of Maine, the economy and the environment are inextricably linked," Collins writes. "A strong commitment to protecting the health of our nation’s environment is critical for protecting Maine’s natural beauty, the state’s economy, and the health of those of us fortunate enough to call Maine home."

