Sen. King grills Trump intelligence officials

(Photo: via MSNBC)

WASHINGTON, D.C (NBC) — The Senate Intelligence Committee grilled the nation's top intelligence officials on whether President Trump had invoked executive privilege.

Sen. King grilled the nation's top intelligence leaders yesterday. Watch Comey's testimony at 10 on NEWS CENTER on air or Facebook. pic.twitter.com/IUtPpIIutS — WCSH 6 (@WCSH6) June 8, 2017

Both the Director of National Intelligence and the Director of the National Security agency declined to answer repeated questions about their conversations with President Trump regarding the on-going Russian investigation.

Throughout the hearing, some of the senators on both sides of the aisle became visibly frustrated when their questions went unanswered.

Maine Senator Angus King repeatedly asked admiral Mike Rogers, the Director of the National Security Agency, if there was any legal basis for their refusal to answer questions.

Dan Coats, the Director of National Intelligence was also repeatedly asked about private conversations he may have had with President Trump.

Both Coats and Rogers said they were still awaiting word from the White House counsel on the issue of executive privilege.

Sen Angus King (I): "One the record, I would like a legal justification for your refusal to answer the question today because I think it's a straightforward question, it's not involving discussions with the president, it's involving questions with Mr. Comey."

"I said I asked did the White House intend to invoke executive privilege associated with any interactions between myself and the President of the United States."

King:

"What was the answer to that question?"

Adm. Mike Rogers:

"To be honest I didn't get a definitive answer, both myself and the director are still talking."

King:

"So, then I'll ask both of you the same question, why are you not answering these questions? Is there an invocation by the President of the United States of executive privilege. Is there or not?

Rogers:

"Not that I'm aware of."

King:

"Then why are you not answering these questions?"

Rogers:

"Because I feel it is inappropriate senator.

King:

"What you feel isn't relevant admiral. What you feel isn't the answer. Why are you not answering the questions? IS it an invocation of executive privilege, if there is then let's know about it if there isn't answer the questions."

Rogers:

"I stand by the comments I've made, I'm not interested in repeating myself, sir, and I don't mean that in a contentious way."

King:

"Well I do mean it in a contentious way, I don't understand why you're not answering our questions."

Rogers:

"And I've also answered that those conversations are classified and it is not appropriate in an open forum to discuss those classified conversations."



.@SenAngusKing to intel chiefs: I demand that you justify your refusal to answer. https://t.co/p2buJkgo39 — Hardball (@hardball) June 7, 2017

Copyright 2017 NBC