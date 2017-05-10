Senate panel subpoenas Michael Flynn for Russia-related documents

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 22: Retired Lieutenant General Michael Flynn, U.S. national security advisor, arrives to a swearing in ceremony of White House senior staff in the East Room of the White House on January 22, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo: Andrew Harrer-Pool/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Senate intelligence committee has subpoenaed former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn for documents related to the panel’s investigation into Russia’s election meddling.

Sen. Richard Burr, the Republican chairman, and Sen. Mark Warner, the committee’s Democratic vice chairman, say the panel had first requested the documents from Flynn on April 28. They say Flynn’s lawyer declined to cooperate with the request.

Flynn was fired by Trump after less than a month on the job. The White House said he misled Vice President Mike Pence and other top officials about his communications with Russia’s ambassador to the United States.

Flynn’s Russia ties are also being scrutinized by the FBI as it investigates whether Trump’s campaign was involved in Russia’s election interference.

NBC News notes, citing a Senate historian, this is the first subpoena the Senate Intelligence Committee has issued since their 9/11 joint inquiry.

