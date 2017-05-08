WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 04: Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn, director of the Defense Intelligence Agency, testifies during a hearing before the House (Select) Intelligence Committee February 4, 2014. (Photo: Getty / Alex Wong, 2014 Getty Images)

(NEWS CENTER) -- Multiple former Obama administration officials have confirmed that President-elect Trump was warned about the prospect keeping association with Mike Flynn in 2017.

According to NBC News, the subject was raised the first time that Pres. Obama met with then President-elect Trump just 48 hours after the election was called for Trump.

The Obama administration had fired Flynn back in 2014 for what has been labeled as mismanagement and temperament issues.

A current senior White House official has already officially responded to the report.

BREAKING: Trump WH's first reaction to NBC exclusive that Pres Obama warned Trump against hiring Flynn last November during Oval Ofc mtg. pic.twitter.com/duqrdqJ7V2 — Peter Alexander (@PeterAlexander) May 8, 2017

