Women's March in Augusta (Photo: WCSH)

(NEWS CENTER) -- Maine women from across the state are standing in solidarity with women marching on Washington today.

Maine organizers say marches in Brunswick, Portland and Augusta are trying to shine a light on women's rights.



Stephanie Harmon McLain, who is one of six organizers for the Women’s March on Maine says she is so proud that people all over the state are coming together for the March. She says she is overwhelmed by the amount of people who want to stand up

More than 600 sister marches are being planned worldwide, including some here in Maine.

Brunswick: The Women's March on Washington Solidarity Vigil begins at 10 a.m. on the Town Mall.



Women's March in Brunswick



Augusta: Women's March on Maine starts at 10 a.m. on the west side of the State House.

Women's March in Augusta



Portland: Women's Walk Portland starts at 10:30 a.m. Marchers are walking from the Eastern Promenade to Congress Square Park.



Women's March in Portland



Sanford: Women's March on Maine starts at 10 a.m. at Downtown Center Park



Kennebunk: Take a Stand in Kennebunk for Women's Rights begins at 10:30 a.m. at the Town Hall.

For more information visit the Maine March website here.

Women who support Trump look forward to his term in office

Copyright 2016 WCSH