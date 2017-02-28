WATCH LIVE: Pres. Trump addresses joint session of Congress

WASHINGTON (NEWS CENTER) — President Trump on Tuesday night will deliver his first address to a joint session of Congress. It is scheduled to begin at 9 p.m.
A joint session of Congress is when both chambers – House and Senate – come together, typically for special occasions. This happens annually for the president's State of the Union address, which does not take place during a president's first term.
We will be streaming the event live, and you can watch using the video player above or by joining our Facebook Live.
Copyright 2017 WLBZ
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs