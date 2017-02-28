WATCH LIVE: Pres. Trump addresses joint session of Congress

WASHINGTON (NEWS CENTER) — President Trump on Tuesday night will deliver his first address to a joint session of Congress. It is scheduled to begin at 9 p.m.

A joint session of Congress is when both chambers – House and Senate – come together, typically for special occasions. This happens annually for the president's State of the Union address, which does not take place during a president's first term.



