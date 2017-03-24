Obamacare Support Rally in Lewiston

LEWISTON, Maine (NEWS CENTER) In response to the health care debate going on in Washington, D.C., there will be a rally Friday in Lewiston to show support for the Affordable Care Act, otherwise known as Obamacare.

Planned Parenthood supporters say the proposed changes to the law will block low-income Mainers from receiving care and could cost more than 100,000 people in the state to loose their healthcare coverage.

The Friday event is happening in two locations, people will be meeting at Congressman Poliquin's Lewiston office on Lisbon Street at 4:30 p.m. and then at Kennedy Park at 5:30 p.m.

