Pingree says immigration ban 'a misguided way to try to make America safer'

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — Rep. Chellie Pingree is urging the need for the Supreme Court justice nominee to uphold checks and balances on the executive branch.

Rep. Pingree held a news conference Monday in Portland, telling a group of people at the University of Maine Law School that the immigration ban is a misguided way to try to make America safer.

The congresswoman pointed out that none of the 9/11 terrorists came from any of the countries on the ban.

Pingree said that President Trump is stirring up fear and hatred against a whole group of people.

"We are a state that economically needs all its residents," she said. "This is the last possible thing that we should have to do."

Pingree also said she will continue to fight against Trump's comments to bring back waterboarding or any form of torture.

