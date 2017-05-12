Poliquin defends GOP health insurance plan

(Photo: NEWS CENTER)

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — Rep. Bruce Poliquin on Friday said the health insurance overhaul passed by Republicans in the House will result in less costly coverage for more people.

Rep. Poliquin sat down for a nearly 30-minute interview with NEWS CENTER on Friday, and made it clear that he strongly supports the GOP plan, the American Health Care Act of 2017 (H.R. 1628).

"[T]he plan I voted for … keeps our protection for pre-existing conditions, guaranteed issuance, no lifetime cap on claims," Poliquin said," and it also brings the private sector in to drive down the cost of health insurance."

The health insurance issue now is in the hands of the Senate. Poliquin said he hopes the two bodies will be able to reach agreement on a plan. Sen. Susan Collins said last weekend that the Senate may start from scratch to draft its own proposal.

Poliquin also spoke about the Katahdin Woods and Waters National Monument.

