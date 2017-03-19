Political Brew 03-19-17

It's a topic that everyone is getting sick of talking about, but it's necessary for Phil Harriman and Ethan Strimling to chime in with their thoughts. (Photo: NEWS CENTER)

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- While Pat Callaghan was away, NEWS CENTER's Don Carrigan assumed hosting duties of the weekly discussion with our political analysts, Democrat John Richardson and Republican Phil Harriman.

This week's edition features:

-- President Trump's budget with reduced spending for social services and increased defense spending

-- The Congressional Budget Office's analysis of the plan proposed by Republicans to replace Obamacare

-- Maine's Real ID compliance

-- Supplemental state budget becomes law without Gov. LePage's signature

-- Goals met and missed by Gov. LePage's trip to Washington, D.C.

You can catch up on all of the latest Maine politics with Political Brew every Sunday morning on the Weekend MORNING REPORT.

Copyright 2017 WCSH