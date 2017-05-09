Political clash puts highway projects on hold

State Treasurer Terry Hayes and Governor Paul LePage disagree over a bonding agent

AUGUSTA, Maine (Portland Press Herald) -- Preparations for dozens of summer highway construction projects have come to a screeching halt as Gov. Paul LePage and Treasurer Terry Hayes square off in a dispute over the state’s bonding agent.

At stake in the disagreement are hundreds of millions in approved roads, bridges, public transportation and other projects, and potentially thousands of jobs as Maine contractors gear up to work during the state’s short construction season.

Click here to read the full story by our media partners at The Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram.

© 2017 WCSH-TV