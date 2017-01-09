Portland Mayor gives 'State of the City' address

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) - Portland Mayor Ethan Strimling reflected on the past year and looks forward to the future in his State of the City address Monday night.

A wide variety of topics were addressed - including keeping immigrants safe, improving drug recovery services, and keeping young people working in Maine after graduation.

Other highlights included:

The inclusionary zoning requirement double - so that Portland landlords would be required to make 20 percent of new buildings with 10 or more unit s affordable to middle income earners - instead of just 10 percent.

A 9-1-1 Good Samaritan Ordinance, which would protect someone calling for help in an overdose situation from facing legal punishment.

Mayor Strimling also wants to protect the new minimum wage increase in the city, no matter what happens at the state level.

He also wants to put the proposed $70 million school bond to renovate four public elementary schools up for a vote.

“Look, no one is satisfied with our current reality,” he said to the crowd. “No one meant to create these inequities. But they exist and we must now act.....It is time to finally give the voters in Portland their say, because I believe they will overwhelmingly vote in support of rebuilding these four schools.”

The Mayor did get applause from the crowd after several parts of his speech. One part that stuck out was when he brought up a 7-year-old discussion on immigrant rights.

Back in 2010, only 47% of the city voted yes to allowing legal immigrants who are not yet citizens to vote in Portland city elections.

Mayor Strimling said that he thinks reopening this discussion could yield some different results. “I am willing to bet that Portland has come a long way over the past seven years in our resolve to guarantee that inclusivity,” he said. v“Allowing neighbors who are already full-fledged tax-paying members of our society a voice in their local government is not only fair and just, but it is vital to our truly being a democracy that is representative of the entirety of its population.” He was met with applause.

A few cities have passed similar laws - like San Francisco, where voters just approved a measure that allows any immigrant who has a child in school, no matter what their immigration status, to vote in school board elections.

A Republican opponent of the measure thinks it will drastically change election results. “I would like to see [Mayor Strimling] extract a similar agreement from the countries from which these people are from...I would say it shouldn't be a giveaway, it should be something where our citizens are given equal rights,” said Terence Faulkner, an active opponent of such laws in San Francisco. “They should definitely ask for it to only be citizens from countries where they grant the same rights to American citizens.”

Strimling says he came up with many of his proposals just by talking with people who live in the city.

See a full transcript of his State of the City address here.

