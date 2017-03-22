Potential Commissioner of Ed. hopes to bring change if confirmed

(Photo: NEWS CENTER)

(NEWS CENTER) -- The Maine Department of Education could finally be getting another commissioner after more than two years without one. Last week, Governor Paul LePage nominated Dr. Robert Hasson, the department's current acting commissioner -- to become permanent.

Hasson is a former teacher and principal and was a school superintendent for many years. He told NEWS CENTER on Wednesday he believes most Maine schools are doing a good job educating students but said the state needs to do more to help low-income students succeed. Hasson said those "disadvantaged" students typically do not perform as well as students from more affluent families because they often do not receive the same kinds of family and school support. To change that, he says Maine needs to tackle one of the Governor’s prime goals: reduce the number of superintendents and other administration and put that money into classrooms instead. Hasson says steps like that, and having the state take over paying teacher salaries, will improve Maine’s education.

"Students will be in the position to receive the education they deserve and need," said Hasson. "Give teachers the resources they need, give teachers learning opportunities, they need to refine their craft."

Hasson will face a confirmation hearing March 29th with the Legislature’s Education Committee. Top Democrats on the Committee have suggested they are comfortable with Hasson, because of his long history in Maine education, but are not ready to predict whether he will be confirmed.

