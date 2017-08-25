President Trump retweets meme of him eclipsing Barack Obama

President Trump got in on the meme game Thursday morning, with a retweet of an image that shows him "eclipsing" his predecessor, Barack Obama.

The original tweet from Jerry Travone featured the image, which included the caption "THE BEST ECLIPSE EVER!"

Travone's tweet was sent in reply to the president's tweet about the debt ceiling and Republican congressional leaders.

Iterations of this meme have been around since eclipse mania swept through the the United States on Monday, featuring other politicians.

On Monday, the president glanced at the eclipse sans glasses while watching the phenomenon from the White House with first lady Melania and son Barron.

