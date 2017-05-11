Pro National Monument group enlist business owners to show support

Business Owners that support National Monument

MOUNT CHASE, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- The Natural Resources Council of Maine is promising new information to show the positive impact of Maine's national monument. The organization is planning a news conference to lobby support for the Katahdin Woods and Waters National Monument Friday morning in Bangor.

One of the businesses that will be at that press conference is Shin Pond Village, which has several campsites, cottages, and a lakeside cabin along Lower Shin Pond. Blaine King is the third generation of his family to join the family business which includes 15 cabins and 16 campsites spread out over 100 acres, including waterfront land along Lower shin pond. King recently returned to Mount Chase with his wife and three children. It's an investment he's made to move there from Bangor and he says he did so because of the national monument designation

"We have a well established business of 30 years already but to be able to bring my family here leave my job and join my parents, the idea to be able to grow the business was important supporting two families basically at this point," King said.

Governor Lepage recently went to Washington DC to ask the Trump Administration to look at overturning the monument designation and he also testified before a Congressional hearing. The Administration has decided that Katahdin Woods and Waters will be one of 23 national monuments that will be reviewed to see if their designations should be reversed.

