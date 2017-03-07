Proposed Maine law require restraining dogs in cars

(Photo: NEWS CENTER)

(NECN) -- Tail wagging, tongue out, feeling the breeze: for a dog, there may be no greater joy than riding in a car, with its head out of the window. But in Maine, that could soon become a criminal act.

A proposed law, called "An Act Concerning the Transporting of Dogs in Passenger Vehicles," would require harnesses or tethers for dogs riding in moving vehicles. Dogs would not be allowed to ride in the front seat area, or put their head out of the window of a moving car.

"It raises a very important question, to talk about animal safety in the vehicle," said Rep. Jim Handy, D-Lewiston, the bill’s sponsor. Rep. Handy said he proposed the law, because a constituent was concerned about dogs safely riding in vehicles.

Copyright 2017 WCSH