Proposed new marijuana law goes to the public

Co-chair of Marijuana Legalization Committee talks about proposal

Don Carrigan , WCSH 5:03 PM. EDT September 12, 2017

AUGUSTA, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — After more than seven months of work, a special legislative committee has a proposed new marijuana law ready for public review.

The Marijuana  Legalization Committee on Tuesday released the draft of the bill, which implements the referendum passed by voters in November 2016.

Lawmakers propose 20 percent sales tax on recreational pot

The 63-page proposed law covers everything from licensing people to grow or sell marijuana to taxation and public education.

The bill is scheduled for a public hearing on Sept. 26 and is expected to be voted on during a special session of the Legislature in late October.

But passage will not bring an immediate start to commercial growing and sale of marijuana. Committee co-chair Rep. Teresa Pierce, D-Falmouth, said there would be several more months needed for state agencies to write specific rules, and that actual sales might begin by next June.

