Protesters gather in Portland against SCOTUS nominee

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) - Hundreds of people gathered on the steps of Portland's city hall to protest the nomination of Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court.

Senator Collins has already announced the she supports Gorsuch's nomination.

Senator King has not yet announced his stance.

Those at Sunday's protest were hoping that King and Collins hear their message - that they believe Gorsuch is a bad choice for the environment, for special needs students, and for his support of corporations.

Democrats in the Senate are threatening to filibuster the nomination, demanding a 60 vote threshold.

Republicans, though, are threatening to use the nuclear option, which means that Gorsuch would only need 51 votes to get confirmed.

Those at the rally say they're disappointed in Senator Collins's announced support of Gorsuch. "She split form her party on environmental protection. It's really diappointing to see her do this on Gorsuch," said Geln Brand, the Maine Chapter Director for the Sierra Club. "It's not too late for her to change her mind. It doesn't happen that often, but I think when she hears from constituents - I know they're getting a lot of calls - that's what really makes a difference. We are counting on Senator Collins and Senator King to listen to their constituents and stand up to Trump."

NEWS CENTER also planned to cover the Stand Up for Trump rally in Monument Square Sunday afternoon, but learned that it had been cancelled.

