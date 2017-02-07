Reaction to governor's speech follows party lines

AUGUSTA, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Governor Paul LePage’s State of the State speech won praise from Republicans, as expected. Rep. Ellie Espling, the assistant GOP leader in the House, said some House members called it “the best speech they’ve heard from the Governor.”

Democrats, however, had different reactions.

“I think Maine people deserve better than that,” said democratic Speaker of the House Sara Gideon.

Gideon said Democrats had hoped to hear a “transformative vision” from the Governor, that would talk about improving rural economies and investing in Maine people. Gideon and Senate minority leader Troy Jackson said the Governor’s push for more income tax cuts was misguided, and that property tax relief is more important.

LePage talked at some length about his belief the referendum question on raising the income tax on high-income earners to fund education would hurt Maine’s economy. Democrats said they believe Maine schools need more funding, and rejected the Governor’s call for more income tax cuts.

“Property tax relief is what I hear up and down the state from people,” said Jackson.

He went on to say that “People feel they’re being taxed out of their homes. These tax cuts for the wealthiest in Maine are rolling back onto them.”

But Republican House leader Ken Fredette said Democrats were wrong.

“The Democrats basically have a mantra of tax and spend. Here the mantra is tax the rich and spend. If that’s really the plan we’re (going to) continue to see more young people leave the state and more business leave the state,” Fredette said.

Democrats did find a few things to cheer about in the speech. They liked the Governor’s comments that many teachers need to be paid more. And there also appeared to be general support for the Governor’s goal of changing Maine law regarding towns seizing and selling property for back taxes. The Governor referred to a case in Albion, where an elderly couple was forced out of their home when the town foreclosed but lost any value in the house when the town sold the property for just the $6,500 in back taxes. The Governor said he will try to change the law, so that towns and cities must sell tax acquired property for fair market value, and give the remaining money from the sale to the former owners. The Albion couple was invited to attend the speech, and the husband did. The Governor said the man is a veteran, and that the state Bureau of veterans Services had recently reviewed his records and discovered the man was eligible for a monthly veteran’s pension. If he had gotten it sooner, the Governor said, he would have been able to pay the taxes and save his house.

