Rep. Pingree calls on A.G. Sessions to resign

(Photo: NEWS CENTER) (Photo: NEWS CENTER))

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NEWS CENTER) -- Revelations that Attorney General Jeff Sessions had been in contact with Russian officials over the past year drew a strong response from Maine Congresswoman Chellie Pingree.

The U.S. Justice Department confirmed on Wednesday night that Sessions had interacted on two occasions with the Russian ambassador to the U.S. while Sessions was still a senator. That contradicts statements made by Sessions during his confirmation hearing in January in which he denied meeting with Russian officials.

Pingree released a statement on Thursday morning calling on Sessions to resign as Attorney General. Here is an excerpt from her statement:

"His clear disregard for the truth demonstrates that he is unfit to lead the nation’s judiciary. As the nation’s top attorney, Jeff Sessions should be held to the highest standards and know that lying under oath constitutes perjury."

Click here to read the full text of Rep.Pingree's statement.

Pingree, a Democrat, has been a vocal critic of many of Pres. Trump's nominees and policies. Beyond the controversy surrounding Sessions, Pingree is also calling for a special prosecutor to investigate allegations of Russian influence within the Trump administration as a whole.

Copyright 2017 WCSH