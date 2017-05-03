Republicans try again to pass healthcare overhaul

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 07: Speaker of the House Paul Ryan (R-WI) (C) takes questions from reporters about the American Health Care Act during a news conference. (Photo: Chip Somodevilla, 2017 Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (AP) - Republicans say they're set to push their prized health care bill through the House, after the measure endured several near-death experiences this year.

Leaders say they plan to do it Thursday and have the votes to prevail. That would claim a victory for President Donald Trump, six weeks after nearly leaving it for dead and days after support from GOP moderates seemed to crumble anew.

House leaders have revamped the bill to attract most conservatives and some GOP moderates since an earlier version collapsed in March. In a final tweak, leaders added a modest pool of money they say would help people with pre-existing medical conditions afford coverage.

At the same time, Congress is ready to give final approval to a bipartisan $1 trillion measure financing federal agencies through September.

