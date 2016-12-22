Sen. Collins recovering from ankle surgery after fall in Bangor

(Photo: NEWS CENTER)

BANGOR, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — Sen. Susan Collins is recovering from ankle surgery after slipping on some ice Wednesday in Bangor.

Sen. Collins' office jokingly announced that due to the accident, both Rob Gronkowski and the senior senator from Maine would be "on injured reserve for the playoffs."

According to her office, Collins' ankle was broken in two places. The surgery at St. Joseph Hospital was "successful," and she is now recovering at home.

Here's the full statement:

Due to a slip on the ice, both Rob Gronkowski and I will be on Injured Reserve for the playoffs. My ankle was broken in two places, but thanks to a successful surgery at St. Joseph Hospital with Dr. Jacob Brooks and his team, I am on the road to recovery.

Copyright 2016 WCSH