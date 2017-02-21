WLBZ
Close

Sen. Collins talks politics in Facebook Live with NEWS CENTER

NEWS CENTER , WLBZ 1:35 PM. EST February 21, 2017

Sen. Susan Collins Tuesday talked politics with NEWS CENTER's Pat Callaghan through Facebook Live.

Watch the conversation below »

Copyright 2017 WLBZ


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories