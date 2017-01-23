Sen. Susan Collins introduces bill to replace Obamacare

(Photo: C-SPAN)

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — One of Maine's U.S. Senators is co-sponsoring a plan for replacing the Affordable Care Act. Sen. Susan Collins and Louisiana Republican Sen. Bill Cassidy announced the "Patient Freedom Act of 2017" Monday morning.

The senators say the act will increase access to high-quality and affordable health care to all Americans, while improving a patient's choice in health care providers, with the goal of making sure more Americans get covered.

The most important part of this three-option plan, they say, is that the bill would return power to individual states — and Obamacare would still be a choice.

Sen. Collins explained, during a news conference Monday morning, that the alternative option would allow states to receive the same amount of funding that they would get under Obamacare and for expanding Medicaid — even for states such as Maine which have not expanded that coverage.

“This will help protect, moving forward, families who rely on the program and give insurers time to transition to a new marketplace that is based more on choices for consumers," Collins said. "By giving states options that they can tailor to meet the needs of their citizens, I am hopeful that we have come up with a proposal that could attract bi-partisan support and move us forward in this extraordinarily important debate."

The three options that are offered under the Patient Freedom Act of 2017 include:

- States can opt into a new plan created by a team assembled by Sens. Collins and Cassidy

- States could opt to have no federal help when it comes to healthcare

- States could stay with Obamacare (and the senators say they expect there "will" be states that choose Obamacare)

They say their plan is not perfect, but it's a start.

Under the Patient Freedom Act of 2017 Plan, this year, Congress repeals and replaces Obamacare with the Collins-Cassidy proposal. In 2018, legislation returns power back to each state. And in 2019, states implement replacement plans, if they choose to do so.

Collins reiterated during the press conference that their goal is to increase the number of people who are insured in this country, to help restrain the growth of premiums and to give consumers more choices when it comes to their health care.

She says significant changes are going to need to be made in order to prevent the individual market from going into a tailspin.

“Regardless of what option states choose, we do maintain the consumer protection provisions that are in the ACA," Collins said. "In other words, young people can stay on their parents policy until age 26, there's a prohibition against lifetime and annual caps, and there is not a discrimination against those with pre-existing conditions and I just wanted to make that clear that that applies across the board.”

Collins calls it a generous approach which, again, allows states control over covering uninsured individuals.

The choice will also belong to individuals who could choose to not go into the state plan. They could opt out and instead buy more generous health insurance coverage using their HFAs (Health Savings Account).

We wanted to know what Gov. Paul LePage thought about this new plan, but he and his staff could not be reached for comment.

